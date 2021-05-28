Dina Manzo slams her sister Caroline Manzo for defending her ex-husband in the home invasion case on ‘RHONJ.’

Caroline and Dina Manzo’s sisterhood does not appear to be on the mend any time soon. For years, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alums have been estranged. Dina dodges questions concerning her estrangement from Caroline and other family members on a regular basis. Dina is breaking her quiet in light of Caroline’s recent support for Tommy, who is suspected of stalking Dina and arranging a brutal home invasion.

Caroline Manzo writes Tommy Manzo a letter of encouragement.

Dina and Tommy married in 2005, divorced in 2016, then got back together in 2013. Tommy apparently struggled to let Dina go, particularly after she started dating her now-husband David Cantin.

Tommy pursued Dina and Cantin for years, according to a New Jersey news source, and coordinated many attacks on the marriage. Cantin was ambushed and attacked in the parking lot of a New Jersey strip mall in 2015, for example. Cantin and Dina were tied up, beaten, and robbed at their Jersey Shore house two years later.

Dina Manzo, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” divorced Tommy Manzo.

Tommy is claimed to have recruited hitmen to carry out the assassination. He gave one of the accused accomplices a discount on his wedding at Tommy’s family catering facility, The Brownstone, in exchange for the favor.

According to the article, a search of Tommy’s office uncovered more than 300 pages of Google, Lexis Nexis, and “Been Verified” enquiries or “lookups.” All of the searches are said to be in connection with Dina and Cantin. Tommy claims the searches were in preparation for a court case he planned to file in retribution for Cantin’s legal action.

Caroline is Tommy’s sister, and she is married to Tommy’s brother, Albert. Tommy’s family is by his side during this ordeal. Caroline wrote a letter of support to the court, describing Tommy as “kind-hearted and kind,” according to the New Jersey media.

Dina Manzo screams Caroline is a woman who…