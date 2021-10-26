Dina Manzo Is Unrecognizable in Teresa Giudice’s Reunion Photos: ‘There’s been a lot of surgery,’ say netizens.

Dina Manzo’s appearance in Teresa Giudice’s images from their vacation in Greece has sparked speculation, with some social media users speculating that the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star may have had cosmetic surgery.

Giudice, 49, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo she shot with Manzo, also 49, at Santorini’s Selene Restaurant. The reality stars posed for the camera while relaxing on the velvet sofa at the establishment. Manzo wore a blue and orange plaid dress with blue strappy shoes, while Giudice wore a yellow and gold combo.

Giudice captioned the photo, “With my bestie [red heart emoji].” “Love you [kissy face emoji],” Manzo wrote in response. “Where do we go from here?” Despite the fact that many fans were pleased with the co-stars’ reunion and interaction on the post, some decided to focus on Manzo’s apparent change in appearance.

One person wrote, “I would never have recognized Dina.”

Another user said, “Way too much plastic surgery completely ruined her looks.”

“Is that Dina?” Oh, my lord, she appears to be a whole different person. “It’s lovely, but it’s unusual,” said a third user.

“Wow, Dina looks fantastic… A different netizen said, “You guys always had a unique bond.”

Giudice followed up with a photo of herself and Manzo with their respective partners, Luis Ruelas, 46, and Dave Cantin, 42. In the same restaurant, the couples partnered up and posed together.

Giudice captioned the shot with red love emojis and wrote, “With our Loves.”

“[Fire emojis] Fantastic four.” “When we travel, we need a hashtag,” Manzo swiftly added.

Many admirers continued to question Manzo’s looks in the second post, noting she looked considerably different from her “RHONJ” days.

“There’s been so much surgery.” “I have no idea who it was,” one person wrote.

“Dina has a strange appearance. Another person commented, “I assumed that was Jackie [Goldschneider].”

Nonetheless, a number of people commented on how lovely both ladies looked in the photo. Those who criticized Manzo were also singled out by some.

“You guys look fantastic,” an admirer exclaimed.

“I’ll never understand why individuals just troll these Instagram profiles for unpleasant and pointless comments. You’re not very smart if you think your opinion matters to these celebs. “Move along if you don’t like what you see,” another fan said.

Manzo was among those who witnessed Ruelas’ proposal to Giudice and their subsequent engagement at a Porto Heli resort, according to recent photos on her own Instagram account. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.