Dillon Jordan, the producer of ‘Skin,’ was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution ring.

Dillon Jordan, the producer of “Skin,” was arrested on Thursday for reportedly running a long-running prostitution network in the United States and abroad. Jordan was first charged in June, but the charges were not made public until Thursday.

In San Bernardino County, the backer of the 2018 Gyllenhaal drama “The Kindergarten Teacher” was arrested and charged with conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, inducement, use of interstate commerce to encourage illicit activities, and money laundering.

“As alleged, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business for years, concealing the proceeds he made from exploiting women through a purported event planning company and a movie production company,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement on Jordan’s arrest.

“The celebration is over, and the movie is finished,” he continued.

Jordan utilized his production company, PaperChase Films, and another event planning company as fronts for processing money from the prostitution ring to keep its criminal origins hidden, according to an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York. From 2010 through May 2017, Jordan allegedly oversaw the prostitution ring, organizing travel for multiple women to meet clients for sex around the United States.

Jordan was also suspected of using various identities, including Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. He allegedly used email to contact with his clients “to coordinate the prostitution services, which included emailing images of women available for hire for prostitution services and monitoring travel details for ladies to travel to engage in prostitution.”

The film producer is accused of sometimes planning the women’s journey and coordinating with a “madam” in the United Kingdom by sharing and introducing customers and prostitutes. The name of the madam was not mentioned in the court filings.

Following Jordan’s arrest, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge George M. Crouch Jr. invited anyone who had been harmed by the film producer or who had information on Jordan’s prostitution ring to come forward and call the FBI office in Newark, New Jersey.