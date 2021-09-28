Diego Luna, star of ‘Star Wars: Andor,’ says fans will see ‘familiar faces.’

Diego Luna, star of “Star Wars: Andor,” has announced that some characters from the popular franchise would appear in the upcoming series.

The 41-year-old actor talked about the highly anticipated Disney+ series in a recent interview with Deadline. Despite the fact that he couldn’t reveal anything about the ending, he did say that fans will meet some “known faces.”

“While I can’t say much, I can tell you that the event was really life-changing for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted to accomplish but was afraid I wouldn’t be able to do. “I’m overjoyed,” the Mexican star added.

Luna, who portrays the titular rebel spy Cassian Andor on the show, admitted that filming in the midst of the pandemic was difficult. He was also grateful to the series’ creators, who were able to complete production on the 12-episode project on time.

“To be honest, doing this work and doing it under these conditions has been such a blessing. I had the opportunity to work with a group of people I am extremely proud of and appreciate. It’s a harrowing experience to be out there shooting, and we were quite fortunate. We’ve finished shooting and are getting it ready for the public to see,” he stated.

Although Luna did not name any of the cast members in his latest interview, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Robert Emms, Stellan Skarsgrd, Fiona Shaw, and Denise Gough have already been mentioned. According to TechRadar, Genevieve O’Reilly has announced that she will reprise her role as Mon Mothma in the series.

The experiences of the titular intelligence operator will be chronicled in “Andor,” which will take place before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Nothing specific about the plot has been released to the press. When the official trailer for the show is released, fans should expect to uncover some hints.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Star Wars: Andor” will be part of Disney+’s 2022 schedule, with the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series and the third season of “The Mandalorian.”

The rebel spy series has yet to be given a release date, but it is expected to premiere on Netflix when the bounty hunter show concludes.