Did the ‘Squid Game’ Help to Increase Netflix Subscriptions in Asia?

The fact that “Squid Game” is officially Netflix’s biggest show ever may have contributed to the third quarter’s huge increase in paid subscribers in the Asia-Pacific region.

The South Korean-language drama thriller has been making waves in the industry and on social media since it debuted on the streaming site on Sept. 17. Netflix stated on Tuesday that “Squid Game” was watched by 142 million households, putting it at the top of the charts in 94 countries.

According to statistics collected by Netflix and provided to its investors, “Squid Game,” among other newly published content on the platform, appears to have prompted more users to subscribe to Netflix’s monthly membership plans. According to Nikkei Asia, this rise was felt mostly in the Asian market.

Netflix added 4.4 million new paid members worldwide in the quarter that ended on September 30. Subscriptions from the Asia-Pacific area accounted for approximately half of the total, or 2.2 million.

The huge increase in Asian market subscribers outnumbers the figures received from Netflix’s home market of the United States and Canada. Only 73,000 members came from the region in the prior quarter, according to the streaming giant’s quarterly financial report.

While the number of new members added in the United States and Canada was a fraction of that in the Asia-Pacific area, it was an improvement over the 433,000 subscriptions that were canceled in the region during the June quarter.

Netflix was expected to rise by 8.33 million subscribers this year, according to Wall Street analysts. According to Al Jazeera, the excitement surrounding “Squid Game” and the show’s increasing fan base might drive Netflix to capture about 8.5 million new members by the end of 2021, exceeding industry expectations.

Meanwhile, following the success of the dark drama, Netflix has stated that it will update its audience statistic. The firm said it will now reveal the total number of hours customers viewed a show within 28 days of its debut in order to better gauge client satisfaction and the overall success of its titles.

“We believe that engagement, as measured by hours viewed, is a little better indicator of overall success and member satisfaction for our titles.” Netflix wrote in its statement that “it also matches how outside providers evaluate TV viewing and gives due credit to rewatching.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.