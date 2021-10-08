Did Kelly Clarkson Sing This Billie Eilish Song As A Message To Her Ex?

Kelly Clarkson performed a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” but modified the words significantly, leading many to believe she was delivering a message to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

During the “Kellyoke” section of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson wowed the audience. She performed a shortened version of Eilish’s breakup single “Happier Than Ever” last week. According to Entertainment Tonight, she maintained the expletives in the song but modified the words somewhat.

In the original song, Eilish says, “I don’t relate to you / I don’t relate to you, no / ‘Cause I’d never treat me this sh-tty / You made me detest this city.”

Clarkson chose to have the expletives bleeped out while singing the single. She also modified the last line to “I get it, you detest this city” instead of “You made me despise this place.” She closed her performance by saying, “You wrecked everything nice / Always said you were misunderstood / Made all my moments your own / Just f—king leave me alone.”

Clarkson is mostly located in Los Angeles, where she resides and works. Meanwhile, her ex-husband is currently residing in Montana, where he is employed as a rancher full-time.

Clarkson and Blackstock had been feuding over Blackstock’s Montana ranch. Because he intended to work full-time on the ranch, the talent manager said he wasn’t developing his client list or music management firm.

The property that the ex-couple has been fighting over has recently been given to the singer of “Stronger.” According to a court decision acquired by E! News last week, the court dismissed Blackstock’s allegation that the estate is marital property that should be divided equally because their prenuptial agreement was legal. Clarkson should own the property because she was the one who bought it.

“The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as needed under the PMA to generate marital property,” according to the latest ruling. “As a result, the Court rejects Respondent’s argument that the Montana Ranch and other Montana holdings are marital property shared 50/50 by the parties.” Clarkson wanted to sell the Montana ranch because it is a “financial burden,” with monthly upkeep bills of $81,000. Because of this, her initial plea to sell it was disallowed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.