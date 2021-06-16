Did Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Just Hint They’re Moving Back to Texas on ‘Counting On’?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, stars of Counting On, have been living in Los Angeles for the past two years. When Vuolo discovered he wanted to pursue a higher degree at the Master’s Seminary, the couple migrated from Laredo, Texas.

Fans can’t help but speculate whether Vuolo is hinting at a possible return to the Lone Star state after posting a nostalgic snapshot on social media.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar had a great time in Texas.

Vuolo was already residing in Laredo when Duggar and Vuolo began dating. The former professional soccer player had become a pastor and was serving at a Laredo church. Following their wedding, the couple went to Laredo and into Vuolo’s home.

While living in Texas, the couple welcomed their first child, Felicity. It was also in this metropolis that Duggar was able to break free from her shell. She was reserved as a child in the Duggar household, but once she married, she started wearing slacks (sometimes even shorts) and participating in more popular activities like music and sports. After Vuolo stated he was pursuing a higher degree at the Master’s Seminary, the two eventually relocated to California in June 2019.

Jeremy Vuolo recently shared a touching caption about his hometown.

Since moving out of Texas, Duggar and Vuolo haven’t spent much time there. Vuolo, on the other hand, made it apparent in a recent Instagram post that he is still undecided about leaving the state. Vuolo told supporters he went back to Laredo to conduct a wedding and remembered all he liked about the city.

In the description of his Instagram slideshow, Vuolo remarked, “I missed the food.” “But it was the people that I missed the most. Neighbors, friends, coworkers… Family. It felt fantastic to be there… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.