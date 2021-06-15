Did Gary King Get Busted for Having a Girlfriend Before Season 2 of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Started?

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 love triangle may have just gotten messier as Gary King is accused of having a girlfriend before the season began.

Bravo released a sneak peek at the reunion, which host Andy Cohen described as “gangbusters.” Alli Dore talks about King and Sydney Zaruba’s love triangle. She says that what was bothering her more than King’s hookup with Zaruba was “the fact that Gary had a girlfriend when he came on board and slept with Sydney.” “A long-term girlfriend,” he adds. Because King was unable to respond to the tease, he appears expressionless.

Gary King seemed to be in a long term relationship before ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Viewers will have to wait for the reunion, but King was dating someone. However, it is unclear if the couple had broken up before he left to shoot Below Deck Sailing Yacht. King dated another yachtie, Marthe Møller. In 2019, the couple attended a wedding together, and King has a much shorter hairstyle. “What an amazing #wedding!” King posted a pic with his message. “Thank you, @charlesvantonder, and @kirstivanzyl, for making that special day possible.”

Dore was correct in assuming that King and Mller had a long-term relationship. He also tweeted a pic of the couple skiing in 2017. “It’s nice to be back in the #snow 🙂 especially with this one @marthemoll,” King said beside the photo. A friend commented, “How very publicly romantic of you Gary.”

Mller acknowledged on Instagram that she was, at least in 2018, King’s girlfriend. “Viva la france #antibes #feelingood #shorthairdontcare #boyfriend @king_gk,” she shared on Instagram along with a photo of King. She shared another photo from 2017 of the couple riding a train in Palma.

