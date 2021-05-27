Did Courteney Cox and Tom Selleck Date in Real Life? Did Courteney Cox and Tom Selleck Date in Real Life?

Friends: The Reunion is finally accessible to stream. Fans can watch nearly two hours of film, which includes guest stars, a table read with the cast, and behind-the-scenes information, after years of speculation. One of the guest appearances is none other than Tom Selleck, who played Monica Geller’s (Courteney Cox) lover for three seasons on the comedy. Did Selleck and Cox have a real-life relationship?

On the set of ‘Friends,’ Tom Selleck and Courtney Cox dated.

Selleck made his Friends debut in Season 2 as Dr. Richard Burke, an ophthalmologist 20 years Monica’s senior. They’d known each other for a long time, but it wasn’t until Monica catered one of his events that he realized she was more than that.

Richard and Monica’s love story progressed across three seasons and ten episodes, but their age gap — and Monica’s wish to have children — ultimately ended things.

Monica and Richard attempted reconciliation at a later date, but it was too late by then, and their differences had grown even more entrenched. Despite this, Selleck became such a fan favorite that he had to reshoot his entrance scenes owing to the overwhelming audience response.

Did Selleck and Cox have a real-life relationship?

On Friends, Monica and Richard dated, but Cox and Selleck never dated outside of the show. In truth, Selleck and Jillie Mack have been married since 1987.

Selleck met his wife while filming Cats, and their relationship evolved from there. The couple, who are known for their secrecy, only authorized Polaroids on their wedding day and have kept their identities hidden to this day.

Selleck took a step back during the height of his fame (the Magnum P.I. days) to focus on his marriage and family.

