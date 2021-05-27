Did Any of the ‘Friends’ Cast Members Date? The Stars of the Show Clear the Air

Is it true that the cast of Friends ever got together? Many people have wondered about this through the years, so it’s a perennial question. While there have been whispers of behind-the-scenes romances throughout the years, it has never been proven whether the former co-stars were ever more than pals during their tenure on the program.

The actors are now speaking up about their personal relationships, including whether or not they were covertly “hooking up” while the cameras weren’t filming.

The cast of ‘Friends’ reveals if they’ve ever dated each other.

Friends cast members sat down with Access on May 25 to discuss their highly anticipated HBO reunion. They also talked about their experience on the hit sitcom from the 1990s and early 2000s that has swept the nation.

The actors were asked if they had ever tried dating during the sit-down interview, which the male co-stars confirmed they had never done.

“We had a rule, and it was incredibly essential to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends,” Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the sitcom, explained.

According to Perry, the performers wanted to keep their working relationship strong and believed that “hooking up” with each other would lead to a “mess.”

Perry said, “And if we were hooking up, if there was any oddity going on…that may screw with things.” “As a result, we maintained our friendship and grew to be pretty good friends. And we’re still pretty close friends today. And we kept doing it.”

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the show, said, “We didn’t want to jeopardize any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established.” This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.