Diana’s 60th birthday: How the ‘People’s Princess’ left an indelible mark on history

Diana, Princess of Wales, was a global symbol and one of the most famous ladies of all time, loved by her friends and family and beloved by millions around the world from afar.

Known as the ‘People’s Princess,’ the much-missed queen, who would have turned 60 on July 1, remains an inspiration more than two decades after her death.

Wedding from a fairytale

Lady Diana Spencer looked to have it all as she went down the aisle at St Paul’s Cathedral in July 1981: the attractive prince, the magnificent gown, the costly wedding, and a bright future ahead of her.

Diana made millions of little (and not-so-small) girls feel that they, too, could one day be a tiara-wearing princess by marrying Prince Charles.

Volunteering

Diana devoted herself to charity work as Princess of Wales, becoming a patron to several and associated to even more. She began by focusing on issues concerning children’s welfare, then moved on to health issues.

Diana maintained her charity endeavors after her divorce from Charles in 1996, visiting Angola the following year to lobby for the banning of landmines. She was filmed going over a recently cleared minefield for a BBC documentary.

HIV/AIDS stigma is being challenged.

The HIV/AIDS pandemic was another topic dear to Diana’s heart. In 1987, she was photographed shaking hands with an HIV-positive patient at Middlesex Hospital, defying the common idea at the time that the disease could be transmitted by touch.

“In our perspective, Diana was the foremost spokesperson for AIDS awareness on the planet, and no one can fill her shoes in terms of the job she did,” Gavin Hart of the National AIDS Trust told the BBC after her death.

devoted mother

It was clear her sons William and Harry brought Diana immense joy. In 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William revealed: “We felt, you know, incredibly loved, Harry and I, and I’m very grateful that that love still feels there, even 20 years on. I’m one of them. (This is a brief piece.)