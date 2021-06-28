Diana Ross remains supreme at the age of 77, releasing her first album in 15 years.

At the age of 77, Diana Ross is releasing a new album.

Thank You is the first album of new music from the Motown great in 15 years, and it includes 13 songs recorded in her home studio.

“This compilation of music is my gift to you with gratitude and love,” Ross stated. I will be eternally grateful for the chance to record this magnificent music at this time.”

“I dedicate this love songbook to all of you, the listeners,” she concluded. You can hear my heart as well as my voice.”

The title tune from Ross’ 15th album, Thank You, is now available to stream.

It’s difficult to exaggerate why Ross is such a legend, from her days in The Supremes to her successful solo career. These are just a few of the ways she’s made an impression…

She’s a trendsetter in the music industry.

One of Motown’s most popular ensembles was the Supremes. Stop! and Where Did Our Love Go are two of the band’s most popular tracks. The band achieved 12 number one songs with In The Name Of Love and helped to make Motown a global sensation.

Six of her solo tracks have reached number one, including Upside Down and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

As a woman of colour, Ross’ success broke many boundaries – she was the first African American woman to co-host the Oscars in 1974; she was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful female musician of all time in 1993; she has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; she was given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 – there’s barely an award she hasn’t won.

She’s started a lot of things.

Each stage of Ross’ career has been marked by legendary looks. The Supremes’ huge bouffants, matching clothes, and deeply kohled eyes were the first…

Her lavish disco phase followed in the 1970s and 1980s, when her attire was huge, flamboyant, and gorgeous. We’re talking sequins, furs, and a lot of them. (This is a brief piece.)