Dhurandhar’s Box Office Streak Redefines Hindi Cinema Records

The Hindi-language action thriller Dhurandhar has surged into the record books, delivering one of the most sustained box office runs in Indian cinema history and reshaping expectations for long theatrical performances. Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the film has crossed approximately Rs 770 crore net in India as of January 15, 2026, while continuing to draw crowds deep into its sixth week.

Industry trackers say the momentum has been extraordinary. In its sixth week alone, Dhurandhar earned about Rs 26.25 crore net domestically, breaking the previous sixth-week record held by Stree 2, which had collected Rs 18.60 crore. Analysts described the performance as rare at a time when most films see steep drops once new releases arrive.

Six Weeks of Unusual Staying Power

The film’s weekly earnings chart underscores its consistency. After opening with Rs 196.50 crore in its first week, collections climbed to Rs 241 crore in week two before easing to Rs 162 crore in week three, Rs 100.50 crore in week four, and Rs 44.75 crore in week five. The sixth week added roughly Rs 25 crore more, boosted by Sankranti holidays and strong weekday attendance, particularly on January 14 and 15, when daily figures ranged between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 6.25 crore.

Globally, the picture is even larger. Worldwide grosses stand at about Rs 1,275 crore, with projections pointing toward a final tally near Rs 1,300 crore. That places Dhurandhar as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever on the global charts.

Another closely watched metric has been footfall. The film is approaching 3.50 crore admissions in its Hindi version alone, a level not seen since Dangal. By comparison, Jawan reached similar footfall only when totals from multiple language versions were combined, highlighting how unusual Dhurandhar’s Hindi-only run has been.

Industry Context and What Comes Next

The achievement carries added weight given the current box office climate. Trade observers note that overall theatrical revenues have softened since the 2010s, with fewer films sustaining long runs. Despite that, Dhurandhar set new weekly records for Hindi films in every week except its opening frame, with its sixth-week haul exceeding the prior benchmark by nearly 50%.

Debate has followed over whether the film qualifies as an “all-time blockbuster.” While it may finish just under the Rs 800 crore net threshold often cited as a benchmark, analysts point out that its heavy early-week “feeding,” resilient footfalls, and prolonged run put it in the same conversation as past giants, even if absolute numbers differ from earlier eras.

The film has already claimed another headline by surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Hindi net record of Rs 812 crore, cementing its status as the biggest Hindi net grosser to date. At the same time, attention is turning to what lies ahead. Industry watchers say the success has sharply amplified interest in Dhurandhar 2, with early predictions suggesting the sequel could rank among the top-grossing Indian releases of 2026.

Challenges remain. The coming weeks will test whether Dhurandhar can push closer to the Rs 800 crore net mark, especially with Border 2 set to arrive and compete for screens. Even so, trade voices agree the film has already altered benchmarks for longevity and audience loyalty.

For Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, and the wider industry, the run of Dhurandhar stands as a reminder that, even in a tougher market, a well-timed spectacle can still defy trends and rewrite the record books.