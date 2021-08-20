Devin Booker Attends Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Star-Studded Party

Devin Booker appears to be a kind lover. Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Wednesday drew the professional basketball star to a seaside party in Shelter Island.

Booker never left Jenner’s side, according to a source. During the Tequila brand party at Sunset Beach Hotel, they were also lovely with each other, even in front of their similarly famous pals.

“When Kendall arrived, Devin walked her through the crowd to her seat. According to Us Weekly, “they remained establishing eye contact throughout the night and never ventured far away from each other.”

Jenner’s close friends, models Karlie Kloss, 29, Luka Sabbat, 23, and Fai Khadra, 29, were said to be friendly with Booker, 24.

The source continued, “[Devin] seemed quite close and nice with her friends.”

“At the end of the night, they strolled out hand in hand, smiles on their faces.”

Jenner has been traveling with her “Kenny’s Tequila Truck” all across the United States this summer to market her new liquor, including several recent stops on the East End, from Southampton to Montauk.

Jenner made her first announcement about her Tequila business back in February.

“I’ve been on a quest to develop the best tasting tequila for almost four years. “After thousands of blind taste tests, visits to our distillery, discreetly entering world tasting competitions and WINNING…3.5 years later, I think we’ve done it!” Jenner said on Instagram on Feb. 16.

Booker has been a staunch supporter of Jenner’s booze business since the outset. According to E! News, Booker sent Jenner a magnificent cactus arrangement in the shape of “818” to commemorate the debut of her Tequila business in May.

Jenner is also a Booker supporter. On Tuesday, the two were photographed on a romantic Lake Tahoe getaway. Jenner was caught wearing Booker’s gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics, which he won alongside his teammates from the United States men’s national basketball team.

Jenner and Booker began dating in June 2020, shortly after rumors of their relationship surfaced. In June 2021, they celebrated their year anniversary as a couple with a series of Instagram Story photos.

“They are incredibly similar and love just being low-key and staying home and laughing together,” a source previously told E! News.

They are a stable pair with no squabbles. Everything has been wonderful, and Kendall enjoys spending time with him.”