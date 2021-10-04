Details on how to watch ‘The Vampire Dies In No Time’ Episode 1 live online [spoilers].

Ronaldo, a well-known vampire hunter, meets Dralc, a dreaded vampire. Dralc, on the other hand, proves to be the weakest vampire ever. Episode 1 of “The Vampire Dies in No Time” introduces the vampire who turns to dust at the slightest provocation.

The first episode of “The Vampire Dies in No Time” has been synopsized on the official website. After learning that the most dangerous vampire has kidnapped a child, Ronaldo travels to Dralc’s castle.

Dralc is a highly dangerous creature who is thought to be invincible. Ronaldo discovers the truth about Dralc when he arrives at the castle.

Dralc is discovered to be a weak vampire who can transform into dust just by being caught in the door by the vampire hunters.

Dralc and Ronald link together in the anime “The Vampire Dies in No Time” after the former’s castle is destroyed due to bad events. Putting their differences aside, Ronald and Dralc must team up to defeat Ronald’s villainous editor, savage vampires, and a slew of other threats.

“In Dralc, the world’s weakest vampire who falls to dust at the least attack, legendary vampire hunter Ronaldo finds an odd (and unwilling) companion. According to Funimation, the official series synopsis reads, “They’re in for more amusing escapades than you can shake a stake at, including enemy vampires, ax-wielding editors, and other pains in the neck.”

The anime is based on Itaru Bonnoki’s manga of the same name. The animation is directed by Hiroshi Koujina, and the series is composed by Yukie Sugawara. Character design is handled by Mayuko Nakano, and art direction is handled by Hitomi Yoshida. Ry Takahashi is the composer of the music.

Makoto Furukawa plays Ronaldo, Jun Fukuyama plays Dralc, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Satetsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays T Handa, Yko Hikasa plays Maria, Takayuki Kond plays Kameya, Shunichi Toki plays Fukuma, Natsumi Hioka plays Hiniachi, Mutsumi Tamura plays John, Kaori Ishihara plays Ta Chan,

This Monday, fans may watch the first episode of “The Vampire Dies in No Time” on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.