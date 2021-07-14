Details on how to watch ‘Sonny Boy’ Episode 1 live online, including spoilers

Summer Anime 2021 is now airing a sci-fi anime centered on the lives of 36 boys and girls. A school is shown floating towards an alien dimension in the anime “Sonny Boy.”

The narrative and spoiler stills for “Sonny Boy” Episode 1 have been revealed on the official website. Nagara and the other pupils are locked in their school and float in the nothingness during the summer break.

As they explore another dimension, the kids obtain remarkable talents. They do not, however, have the ability to return to the old world.

To restore order, Cap and a few other students devised a set of rules. They warn the pupils that if they do not follow these guidelines, they would be severely punished.

Hisashi Eguchi created the initial character design for “Sonny Boy,” which is based on a story by Shingo Natsume. Shingo Natsume directed the first episode of the series. The anime’s art director is Mari Fujino, and the animation director is Keita Nagasaka.

“It’s just a typical summer vacation…

save for Nagara’s high school, which has mysteriously vanished into another world. Will the students work together to survive the alien environment and find a way home, or will their newly formed factions and rivalries turn on each other?” As the students develop strange new abilities, will they work together to survive the alien environment and find a way home, or will their newly formed factions and rivalries turn on each other? According to Funimation, the official series synopsis for “Sonny Boy” can be found here.

Nagara is played by Aoi Ichikawa, Nozomi is played by Saori Onishi, Asakaze is played by Chiaki Kobayashi, Mizuho is played by Aoi Yki, Cap is played by Yoji Ueda, Shanghai is played by Shta Yamamoto, Rajdhani is played by Hiroki Got, Pony is played by Hana Sato, and Hoshi is played by Ami Nait.

On Funimation, fans may watch the first episode of “Sonny Boy” online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet. In the United States, the first episode will air on Thursday.

According to Ani-One, viewers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, Palau, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tonga, Thailand, Vanuatu, and Vietnam will be able to watch the anime on Friday.