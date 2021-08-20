Details on how to watch ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 212 live online [spoilers].

Kashin Koji and Amado have devised a plot to overthrow Jigen. Amado plans to negotiate a deal with the Hidden Leaf Village in Episode 212 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” “Amado’s Defection” is the title of the next episode.

The entire synopsis for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 212 has been released by TV Tokyo. Amado is a major member of Kara who oversees the organization’s research and development section.

Amado is now seeking shelter at the Hidden Leaf Village, and he intends to use Shikadai as a negotiating tool. Amado is also eager to share important information concerning Kara with Naruto and the other villagers.

Someone stole information on the Leaf Shonin in the previous episode. However, nothing odd was detected by the surveillance system.

Chou-Chou and her companions agreed to look into the situation and uncover the true perpetrator. They ran upon Lord Sixth Kakashi and exchanged reports on their investigations.

“Data about the Leaf Ninja has been taken. Because nothing strange has been discovered in the surveillance system, it’s thought that a spy has been put inside the town. Shikadai, Cho-Cho, and Inojin set off on their own to hunt the culprit after learning this, according to Crunchyroll’s summary of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211.

In other Boruto news, Yuuko Sanpei, who voices Boruto, tested positive for the coronavirus sickness, according to his talent agency Axl One, according to Anime News Network.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

On Crunchyroll, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 212. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.