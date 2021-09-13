Details on Britney Spears’ Engagement Ring: The Singer Received a “One-Of-A-Kind” Sparkler.

After five years of dating, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged.

The 39-year-old singer of “Toxic” announced the good news on Instagram on Sunday, saying, “I can’t f–king believe it.” Spears also included a video of her stunning round-cut engagement ring with her message.

“Take a look at that. “Do you think so?” In the video, Asghari asked Spears a question, to which she replied, “Yes!”

On his Instagram, Asghari also announced their engagement, sharing a shot of Spears flashing her ring in the foreground while the couple kissed in the background.

“The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are incredibly touched by the support, commitment, and love extended to them,” Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, according to Page Six.

According to E! News, Asghari collaborated with Forever Diamonds NY creator and master jeweler Roman Malayev to design the ring for the pop sensation.

The “one-of-a-kind” sparkler, according to Page Six, includes a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting with a floating solitaire design. The bridge includes pavé design, while the prongs and basket have flush set diamonds.

The 27-year-old fitness trainer had his particular nickname for Spears, “Lioness,” etched inside the band to make it even more unique.

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was excellent with great ideas,” Asghari said in a statement to Page Six. “But I simply clicked with Roman – we really connected on the design and he was as thrilled as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him.”

Malayev and his company “couldn’t be more honored to make this ring for such a special pair,” he told the site.

He went on to say, “Their journey together has affected people all across the world, and we’re so pleased to be a part of it forever.” “We are overjoyed to wish Britney and Sam congratulations on their recent engagement.”

The design is called “The Britney” by Forever Diamonds NY, in honor of the couple’s engagement.

An alleged insider told Page Six prior to the couple’s announcement that Asghari planned to surprise Spears with a “really unique, over-the-top, and profound proposal.”

“He, too, has always wanted to be a father, and Britney, of course, has always wanted to have more kids, especially now that hers are getting older,” the source added.