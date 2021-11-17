Details in the Kevin the Carrot toy line ‘creeped out’ Aldi consumers.

Customers have chastised Aldi for the design of one of its Christmas plush toys from the Kevin the Carrot line.

Kevin and his family, as well as Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford, are available for purchase this year.

The toy line will be available in retailers starting next Thursday (November 25).

An Aldi fan posted a snapshot of the toys on Facebook, writing, “”First look at some of the Kevin Toys for 2021…..,” according to the Manchester Evening News.

However, several members of the Facebook community intended for admirers of the low-cost retailer were taken aback.

“I’m quite disappointed,” one person wrote. Marcus looks like a tomato, and the banana looks frightening.” “Love the first glimpse, but that banana is weird!” remarked someone else. “That banana is terrifying!” said a third. “Why does Ebanana resemble Count Drac?” said a fourth. Hahaha.” The banana, on the other hand, was not universally disliked.

“I detest these and I loathe huge stuffed toys, but I love that Banana,” one consumer said.

Aldi was contacted for comment but had not answered by the time this article was published.