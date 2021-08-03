Details for ‘Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy’ Episode 5 Live Stream: With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

In “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 5, Makoto and his pals leave Zetsuya and travel to a new city. “The Greedy Wagon’s Journey” is the title of the new episode.

The official synopsis and spoiler stills for Episode 5 of “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” are now available. As they depart Zetsuya, Makoto, Mio, Tomoe, Rinon, Toa, and the rest appear to be looking forward to a new adventure, according to the spoilers.

Makoto and his companions confront various enemies on their route to this new city. They do, however, make it to the city safely. Makoto learns some alarming tales about someone else.

The previous episode, “Too Late,” began with Rinon, a little girl, encountering Makoto and Mio. Makoto decided to take Rinon to the inn since she was terrified of something.

She confessed that she had been traveling with her sister and that they had ended up in the human settlement. Rinon said her sister had gone missing for almost a month after leaving to look for job. She also stated that she was asked to vacate the apartment they were renting. Mio worried if Rinon’s sister had gotten herself into any sort of trouble.

Makoto had the impression that Zetsuya, the settlement at the end of the world, was more sinister than he had imagined. Unknown intruders were planning to attack the inn in the meantime.

Rinon presented a drawing of her sister Toa. Makoto questioned a prisoner about Toa. Mio and Tomoe afterwards discussed Makoto’s harsh behavior during the probe. Makoto was most likely acquainted with the woman in the sketch.

Mio is played by Akari Kit, Makoto Misumi is played by Natsuki Hanae, Tomoe is played by Ayane Sakura, and Toa is played by Yurika Kubo. Yuna Kamakura portrays Louisa, Yuuki Shin portrays Hazal, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Tsukuyomi-no-Mikoto, Taku Yashiro portrays Lime Latte, Shinpachi Tsuji portrays Beren, Saori Hayami portrays Emma, Saika Kitamori portrays Ranina, Reina Ueda portrays The Goddess, Masaharu Satou portrays Morris, Ka

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 5 online. This Wednesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.