Details for ‘Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy’ Episode 4 Live Stream: With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

In “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 4, Makoto encounters a girl who is looking for her sister in the city of Zetsuno. “Too Late” is the title of the new episode.

The spoiler stills and synopsis for “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 4 have been revealed on the official website. In Zetsuno, Makoto and Mio run into a small girl who is urgently looking for her sister, according to the synopsis.

The assassins are preparing to ambush the inn’s guests elsewhere. Meanwhile, Mio and Tomoe are on their way to save the little girl’s sister.

Black Spider told Makoto how Emma and the others saved his life in the previous episode, titled “Human Shock.”

Makoto was taken aback when he saw the Black Spider transform into a woman. The Black Spider informed him that she obtained this form as part of their agreement. He was perplexed since he thought contracts required both parties’ permission.

Makoto was introduced to Shin and Beren. Shin told Makoto about Beren, a dwarf unlike any other. Beren was descended from an ancient sub-race of dwarves that developed renowned sacred and noble objects, she revealed.

Beren the Elder Dwarf was Beren’s introduction. Makoto’s bravery amazed him because he was the one who protected their community from the Black Spider’s devastating onslaught.

Makoto later decided to follow in his parents’ footsteps. He spent many hours searching outside the demiplane for human settlements.

Shin and the Black Spider wanted Makoto to name them because the demiplane’s residents wouldn’t know what to call them if they didn’t have names.

Shin was named for Tomoe, the most heroic female samurai.

The Black Spider was given the name Mio by Makoto.

Mio is played by Akari Kit, Makoto Misumi is played by Natsuki Hanae, Tomoe is played by Ayane Sakura, and Toa is played by Yurika Kubo. Yuna Kamakura portrays Louisa, Yuuki Shin portrays Hazal, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Tsukuyomi-no-Mikoto, Taku Yashiro portrays Lime Latte, Shinpachi Tsuji portrays Beren, Saori Hayami portrays Emma, Saika Kitamori portrays Ranina, Reina Ueda portrays The Goddess, Masaharu Satou portrays Morris, Ka

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 4 online. This Wednesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.