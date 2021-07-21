Details for ‘Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy’ Episode 3 Live Stream: With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

Makoto wishes to follow in his parents’ footsteps, and in “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 3, he should travel to a human hamlet to do so. However, in the forthcoming episode, dubbed “Human Shock,” he will be surprised.

The spoiler stills and synopsis for “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 3 have been released on the official website. Makoto is expected to name the Black Spider of Disaster and Shen, according to the spoilers. The Black Spider had previously surrendered in the demiplane after a fierce struggle with Makoto.

Shen, the Greater Dragon, proposed that the Black Spider take on human form and live with them in the demiplane.

Makoto sets out on a quest to find a human community in “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 3 spoilers. Meanwhile, diverse races of subhumans begin to migrate into the demiplane.

When Makoto finally arrives in a human hamlet, he is taken aback by the fact that they are armed.

Shen exposed Makoto to mist gates, which operate as portals to the demiplane, in the previous episode, titled “Black Spider of Disaster.”

Shen described how Makoto’s demiplane was intended to be an empty and dark region, and Makoto was astonished to see the place. However, the space transformed, and it was now filled with trees, fresh air, and water. Makoto was to establish a kingdom within the demiplane, according to Shen.

Shen later asked the Highland Orcs to settle in space and start a new life. They accepted the offer and became the first settlers.

The appearance of the Black Spider of Disaster and her attack on Makoto and the others were seen in the second part of the episode.

Mio is played by Akari Kit, Makoto Misumi is played by Natsuki Hanae, Tomoe is played by Ayane Sakura, and Toa is played by Yurika Kubo. Yuna Kamakura portrays Louisa, Yuuki Shin portrays Hazal, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Tsukuyomi-no-Mikoto, Taku Yashiro portrays Lime Latte, Shinpachi Tsuji portrays Beren, Saori Hayami portrays Emma, Saika Kitamori portrays Ranina, Reina Ueda portrays The Goddess, Masaharu Satou portrays Morris, Ka

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy” Episode 3 online. This Wednesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.