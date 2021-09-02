Details for ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 22 Live Stream: Spoilers Roundup, How To Watch Online

Takemichi, Chifuyu, Draken, Mikey, and the rest of the gang had suffered a huge setback as a result of Baji’s death. Mikey loses it when he sees Baji’s lifeless body and Chifuyu’s weeping and begins punching Kazutora.

He comes close to knocking him out, but Takemichi intervenes and tells Mikey that Baji committed suicide, so he should stop. Mikey and Takemichi get into a fight, and Mikey discovers Baji’s omamori charm as a result.

The enchantment evokes recollections from the past. Mikey plans to confront the Black Dragons, who are feared gang members in the neighborhood, in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 22, a flashback from two years ago.

Baji suggests to Mikey that they form their own gang. He also admits to deciding on the gang’s members and their roles. Later, they all buy omamori charms from the Musashi Shrine to commemorate the gang’s creation.

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer who has descended into the depths of sorrow. He learns that Hinata Tachibana, his lone girlfriend since middle school, was murdered by the vicious Tokyo Manji Gang. He’s standing on the station platform the day after learning of her death when he’s pushed over onto the tracks by a throng of passengers. When he shuts his eyes, he believes he is about to die, but when he opens them, he has traveled back in time 12 years. Takemichi intends to exact revenge on his life now that he’s back enjoying the finest days of his life, according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki, Eiji Takeuchi, Daisuke Ono, Masaaki Mizunaka, Kengo Kawanishi, Satoshi Hino, Ryota Ohsaka, Shouta Hayama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Showtaro Mori, Masataka Kiyomizu, Ryota Ohsaka, Shouta Hayama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Showtaro

This Saturday, fans may watch “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 22 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.