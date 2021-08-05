Details for ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 18 Live Stream: With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

Takemichi discovers how Mikey’s actions in the past timeline led to Toman’s demise. Takemichi swears to stop Kisaki and spare Baji from being slain in Episode 18 of “Tokyo Revengers.”

Takemichi gets a glimpse of modern-day Draken. He informs him about Mikey losing his sanity and killing Kazutora during the Bloody Halloween fight.

Mikey’s Toman loses after the slaying to Valhalla, who overtakes the gang. Toman later evolves into the modern-day Tokyo Manji Gang, which operates under the Valhalla umbrella.

Takemichi travels back in time to prevent the disaster, according to the official synopsis for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 18. Draken recounts the events of the crucial fight between Toman and Valhalla to Takemichi.

Mikey was enraged when Kazutora killed Baji, he reveals. Takemichi’s ability to thwart Kisaki’s plot and assist Mikey in avoiding Kisaki’s trap remains to be seen.

Takemichi heard about Kazutora and Baji’s past and how they ended up killing Mikey’s brother in the previous episode. Takemichi met Matsuno Chifuyu and the two talked about why Baji left Toman for Valhalla.

“When Takemichi learns about Baji and Kazutora’s background, he knows how difficult it will be to return Baji to Toman. Takemichi was debating what to do about his promise to Mikey the next day when Baji’s second in command, Matsuno Chifuyu, appeared in front of him. According to Crunchyroll’s synopsis of Episode 17, Chifuyu believes Baji joined Valhalla not to destroy Toman, but to infiltrate Valhalla and expose Kirisaki.

Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki, Eiji Takeuchi, Daisuke Ono, Masaaki Mizunaka, Kengo Kawanishi, Satoshi Hino, Ryota Ohsaka, Shouta Hayama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Showtaro Mori, Masataka Kiyomizu, Ryota Ohsaka, Shouta Hayama, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Showtaro

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 18 online. This Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.