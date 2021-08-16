Details for ‘To Your Eternity’ Episode 18 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “To Your Eternity” Episode 18, Tonari returns to Jananda alone to save Fushi. “To Continue On” is the title of the new episode.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 18 have been released on the official website. Tonari tries to save Fushi on her own, while the two of them try to flee the island.

They have no choice but to spend the night in a cave due to the strong sea. Tonari expresses his opinions to Fushi, and the two converse with one another. An observer informs the appearance of a Nokker the next morning.

Tonari is seen attempting to get Fushi out of his jail in the official preview trailer for “To Your Eternity” Episode 18. Fushi, however, manages to free himself, much to her amazement. Meanwhile, monsters attack Jananda, and Tonari and Fushi come across something incredible.

Tonari set off alone for the island of Jananda in the previous episode. She felt comforted after seeing Fushi’s human side following the battle with Hayase.

She swore to get him off the island and on his way to a new adventure.

“An ‘orb’ is flung upon Earth in the beginning. ‘It’ has two abilities: it can shift into the form of the item that stimulates it, and it can also resurrect after death. ‘It’ transforms into an orb, then a rock, then a wolf, and ultimately a boy, yet it wanders around like a newborn with no idea what he’s doing. As a boy, ‘It’ transforms into Fushi. Fushi not only learns survival skills but also develops as a person as a result of his contacts with human kindness. But his trip is marred by the mysterious and destructive antagonist Nokker, as well as terrible separations from the people he cares about.” According to Crunchyroll, the official series synopsis for “To Your Eternity” can be found here.

Fushi is played by Reiji Kawashima, Mia is played by Yuuko Natsuyoshi, Sandel is played by Yu Kobayashi, Parona is played by Aya Uchida, Tonari is played by Eri Inagawa, Gugu is played by Taku Yashiro, The Beholder is played by Kenjiro Tsuda, Penna is played by Sayuri Hara, March is played by Rie Hikisaka, Hayas

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “To Your Eternity” Episode 18 online. On Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.