Details for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 9 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “The Domain’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat,” Episode 9, Lugh gets his first victim after completing his training as an assassin in the world of magic and sorcery. “Compensation of Assassination” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 9 have been released on the official website. Lugh transports Tarte to the bustling metropolis of Pisaru after completing his first killing job.

He wants to make sure his assassin is someone who deserves to be killed. When Lugh and Tarte arrive in the city, they see the deplorable state of folks who are worried by the objective.

Lugh devises an assassination plan based on the information gathered by Maha in “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” Episode 9.

Lugh fulfilled his duty as Illig Balor in the previous episode, and Maha took over the operations of the cosmetic firm Orna. Lugh made the decision to return home.

His father, Cian, later gave him the option of becoming an assassin or living a quiet life free of violence.

“The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Wednesday, fans may watch Episode 9 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.