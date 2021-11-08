Details for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 6 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Lugh succeeds his father as the family’s new leader after passing the last test and training. Cian, his father, is proud of his accomplishments and sends him to Milteu on a larger assignment.

Meanwhile, a nefarious orphanage has been forcibly bringing in young girls and utilizing them as guests.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 6 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat,” titled “Residence of Girls,” have been revealed on the official website. It’ll be interesting to watch how Lugh and Tarte handle this orphanage and save the girls.

Cian briefed Lugh about his final test and training in Episode 5. Without spending any mana, Lugh defeated his father in the test.

Cian was taken aback and inquired as to why he had chosen not to employ any magic against him. Lugh expressed his desire for a fair fight.

Cian and Lugh later worked together on multiple missions, and the former was impressed by his son’s abilities. Lugh’s previous life expertise as a trained assassin was proving useful in this new environment.

“The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Wednesday, fans may watch Episode 6 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.