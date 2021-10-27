Details for ‘The World’s Finest Assassin’ Episode 4 Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Cian begins to teach Lugh the techniques necessary to become the best assassin in the House of Tuatha Dé. The goddess will reveal her plan to deal with the Hero in Episode 4 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.” “Plan of Goddess” is the title of the new episode. The storyline and spoiler stills for Episode 4 have been released on the official website. The Hero threatens to destroy the world after slaying the Demon King.

The goddess has now called the souls of the strongest special forces combatants and asked them to defeat the Hero.

Lugh began her training under one of the best magicians, Dia, in Episode 3 of the anime.

She presented him with a Fahr Stone, a mana storage device. Dia requested that Lugh pour all of his mana into the stone so they could test his magical talents.

Dia was astounded as Lugh poured a large amount of mana into the Fahr Stone. In fact, she couldn’t believe he possessed such great magical abilities.

“The world’s most wanted assassin has reincarnated as the eldest son of an aristocratic assassin family. A goddess has set one condition on him in exchange for being reincarnated in another realm. ‘Kill the Hero who is tasked with destroying the world, according to prophecy.’ This was to be his new life’s mission. The synergistic impact of his enormous knowledge and experience, combined with the hidden techniques and magic of the fantasy world’s most powerful family of assassins, transforms him into the greatest assassin of all time “Crunchyroll’s official series synopsis can be found here.

Kenji Akabane plays Lugh, Yki Takada plays Tart, Shino Shimoji plays Maha, Reina Ueda plays Dia, Yukari Tamura plays The Goddess, Chiaki Takahashi plays Ethilu, Junpei Morita plays The Assassin, Ayaka Shimizu plays Marquess Collide, Chie Nakamura plays Claris, and Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Cian in the anime “The World’s Fin

On Wednesday, fans may watch Episode 4 of “The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat” on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.