Details for the ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 24 Finale Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

As fans prepare for the finale episode, Toman’s First Division will have a new leader. After Mikey and Chifuyu make important announcements, “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 24 is scheduled to conclude on a cliffhanger.

The repercussions of the Bloody Halloween incident is revealed in the finale of “Tokyo Revengers.” Takemichi, Draken, and the rest of the Toman members gather for a special meeting.

Takemichi is looking forward to the meeting, but he gets the shock of his life when he sees Mikey, Chifuyu, and Hanma arriving. Mikey said that Hanma, Valhalla’s vice leader, had a message for the gang.

Hanma contributes Valhalla has never had a leader, thus the gang has chosen Toman as their new leader.

Takemichi feels shocked because he is aware that nothing has changed. However, Chifuyu is asked to introduce the new leader of the First Division in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 24.

The season finale is expected to unveil the new First Division leader, and it will be intriguing to observe how Toman’s dynamics develop in the new season. Meanwhile, the showrunners have yet to reveal any specifics about Season 2 of “Tokyo Revengers.”

The battle between Toman and Valhalla in the penultimate episode of “Tokyo Revengers” ended with Toman’s victory.

Mikey, Draken, Takemichi, and the rest, on the other hand, were mourning the loss of Baji. Meanwhile, Kazutora was apprehended nearby.

“The Bloody Halloween fight between Toman and Valhalla culminates in Toman’s victory, although Baji is dead and Kazutora is captured. Takemichi is disappointed that he wasn’t able to help much, but they managed to prevent Mikey from killing Kazutora. They proceed to Draken’s house after visiting Kazutora with Draken, according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 23.

The cast of the anime includes Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Eiji Takeuchi as Nobutaka Osanai, Daisuke Ono as Yasuhiro Muto, Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Kengo Kawanishi as Nahoya Kawata, Satoshi Hino as Masataka Kiyomizu, Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Shouta Hayama as Kazushi Yamagishi, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Makoto Suzuki, Showtaro Morikubo as Tetta Kisaki, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ryohei Hayashi and Takuya Eguchi as Shuji Hanma.

On Crunchyroll on Saturday, fans may watch the “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 24 conclusion online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.