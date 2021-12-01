Details for the live stream of ‘Banished From The Heroes’ Party’ Episode 9: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside,” Episode 9, the heroic Ruti leaves the hero party and goes on a new adventure. “Peaceful Days” is the title of the new episode. Spoiler stills and a synopsis for Episode 9 have been revealed on the official website. Ruti is seen leaving the celebration and boarding an airboat to meet his exiled brother, Red, according to the spoilers.

Bighawk’s sidekicks kidnapped Al while Rit was dealing with Dio in the last episode. Al discovered that Bighawk was the one who distributed the medication, Devil’s Blessing, throughout Zoltan.

Bighawk intended to use Al as a weapon against Ademi. He intended to force Al to put Ademi to death. Al, on the other hand, was successful in liberating Ademi, and they were later rescued by Red.

“The hero Red is cut and cast out of his adventuring party by the leadership because he is unable to join the fighting on the front lines.’… Man, it was difficult going for a while there.’ Red has no idea how much anxiety his unexpected absence has created. He’s been planning the opening of his own small herb business not far away with zeal. ‘Do you think I’d be able to work here as well? ‘Of course, lodging is supplied!’ Suddenly, he’s visited by a former companion and a princess?! It’s a fun small herb shop! A tomboy princess’s flirtatious homelife! The magnificent new life of this dissatisfied hero is about to begin!” read the official synopsis of the series

Kanon Takao portrays Rit, Ryouta Suzuki portrays Red, Ken Uo portrays Newman, Aya Uchida portrays Theodora, Kentarou Tone portrays Dir, Kenta Miyake portrays Danan, Masahiro Yamanaka portrays Gonz, Khei Amasaki portrays Albert, Naomi Zora portrays Ruti, Nao Tyama portrays Megria, Y Serizawa portrays Tanta, Taku Ya

This Wednesday, fans can watch Episode 9 of “Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside” online on Funimation.