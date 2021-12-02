Details for ‘Mieruko-Chan’ Episode 10 Live Stream: Zen Tohno: Who Is He? [Spoilers].

When Hana and Miko’s homeroom teacher leaves on maternity leave, they are assigned to Zen Tohno, a new substitute teacher. The tenth episode of “Mieruko-chan” will focus on Zen and the enigmatic ghosts that surround him. “Don’t Look” is the title of the new episode. Miko sees more strange ghosts about him in the post-credit scene from Episode 9, implying that the next episode would explore deeper into Zen’s identity.

Zen entered the classroom in Episode 9 of the anime “Mieruko-chan” and informed the kids that Arai was on maternity leave and that he would be the new homeroom teacher for the time being.

He and his personality were immediately liked by the girls. Miko’s face, on the other hand, froze as she struggled to avoid the ugly ghosts that hovered around him.

She couldn’t figure out what was going on because he was surrounded by feline ghosts. Meanwhile, Hana informed Miko that she had seen Zen somewhere but couldn’t recall where.

Miko wondered aloud if she’d confused him up with someone else. Hana couldn’t see the ghosts, so she wondered if she could.

Miko was also certain that Zen had forgotten about them. She was afraid that if Hana figured out where she got Zen from, she’d be in even more danger.

Miko decided to take Hana to a Halloween party to keep her occupied.

“Until she wasn’t, a typical girl was leading a normal life. She may see… everything one day. What is a girl to do when hideous monsters appear from every direction? Furthermore, no one else is able to view them! Obviously, the only logical course of action is to ignore them. When the spirits know she’s watching, it’s a little more difficult to put theory into practice “According to Yen Press, this is the official synopsis of the manga.

Sora Amamiya plays Miko Yotsuya, Kaede Hondo plays Hana Yurikawa, Ayane Sakura plays Yuria Niguredo, Yumiri Hanamori plays Kysuke Yotsuya, Ikuko Tani plays Godmother, and Yichi Nakamura plays Zen Tohno in the anime “Mieruko-chan.”

.

The tenth episode of “Mieruko-chan” will be released on Sunday. The episodes are available on Funimation in Japanese with English subtitles.