Details And Spoilers For ‘The Honor At Magic High School’ Episode 7 Live Stream

In “The Honor at Magic High School” Episode 7, Shizuku is pitted against Shiori in the Nine Schools Competition. “Arithmetic Chain” is the title of the new episode.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 7 have been revealed on the official website. Shizuku and Shiori will compete in a speed shooting competition in the next episode.

Shiori uses the Arithmetic Chain magic during the competition, which makes full advantage of a supercomputer’s computing capacity.

First High was on the verge of winning the Nine Schools Competition for the third year in a row in the anime’s last episode.

Mayumi and a few other First High seniors were regarded as the most powerful players, and they were eager for another win. Third High, on the other hand, was prepared to compete with them this year.

“First High is trying to win the National Magic High School Goodwill Tournament of Magic Skills, better known as the Nine Schools Competition, for the third year in a row. According to Funimation, Mayumi and the other seniors at First High are recognized as the most strong squad of their generation, and they are revved up about taking victory once more.

“However, Third High’s Airi Isshiki, Shiori Kanou, and Toko Tsukushiin are adamant about ending their winning streak. In the Nine Schools Competition, First High slowly accumulates points, but Mari, who was favored to win, is gravely injured in an accident during the Battle Board race. Mari, desperate for First High to win the tournament overall, requests Miyuki to take Mari’s position in the Mirage Bat event,” according to the synopsis.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara, Lynn plays

On Funimation, fans can watch “The Honor at Magic High School” Episode 7 online. On Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.