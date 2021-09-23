Details And Spoilers For ‘The Honor At Magic High School’ Episode 13 Live Stream

Miyuki’s long-awaited day has finally arrived. In “The Honor at Magic High School” Episode 13, it’s the Mirage Bat finals, and she’s up against Airi. “I Can’t Lose” is the title of the new episode.

The synopsis for Episode 13 of “The Honor at Magic High School” has been announced on the official website. Miyuki is hoping to win this competition for First High, while Airi is hoping for Third High to win. Airi and Miyuki are both dead set on winning the Mirage Bat final event.

Airi refuses to give up despite Miyuki’s use of Flight Magic. Miyuki is taken aback by Airi’s valiant struggle to resist her magical abilities. Who will emerge victorious in the final competition?

Miyuki was ecstatic to be a part of the Mirage Bat event in the previous episode. Airi, on the other hand, had had enough of the power struggle between the groups and decided to go for a one-two with Mizuo.

Tatsuya realized that someone had compromised Miyuki’s CAD and intended to eliminate the perpetrators.

“Miyuki is ecstatic to compete in the Official Mirage Bat Event and help First High win. Airi promises to bring in a one-two finish alongside Mizuo after becoming tired of the power struggle between the clans. Meanwhile, First High’s Kobayakawa has been hurt during her match. Tatsuya discovers that someone tampered with Miyuki’s CAD, and despite the fact that it had no effect on her, she is the only remaining First High athlete eligible to partake in the battle. Miyuki requests Tatsuya’s permission to utilize a specific sort of magic in this match she can’t afford to lose,” According to Funimation, the official synopsis for episode 12 can be found here.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara, Lynn plays

On Saturday, fans can watch Episode 13 of “The Honor at Magic High School” online. The episodes are being streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles on Funimation.