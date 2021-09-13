Details and spoilers for ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 47 live stream.

Milim launches a huge attack at Rimuru, and Rimuru believes he is going to die. However, Rimuru is rescued by someone. “Returning From The Brink” is the title of the new episode.

The narrative and spoiler stills for “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 47 have been revealed on the official website. According to the spoilers, neither Clayman nor his accomplice are able to overcome Rimuru.

Clayman becomes enraged and instructs Milim to use her abilities to kill everyone.

Pixie Ramiris, Guy Crimson, Dragonoid Milim Nava, Giant Daggrull, Vampire Roy Valentine, Fallen Deeno, Harpy Frey, Deathman Clayman, Demonoid Leon Cromwell, and Slime Rimuru Tempest assembled for the Demon Lordsâ€TM supper – Walpurgis – in the previous episode.

Clayman began the meeting by expressing his gratitude to the Demon Lords for answering to his summons.

Clayman blamed Rimuru for the death of his dearest associate Mjurran during the meeting. Rimuru was well aware that Clayman was faking it. Clayman went on to explain how Rimuru teamed up with Carrion to assassinate him.

Clayman persuaded the other Demon Lords to get rid of Rimuru since he was a liar. Rimuru, on the other hand, has categorically denied the charges. Rimuru also remarked that the title of Demon Lord meant nothing to him.

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by an unknown assailant and reincarnated in a parallel universe. However, he is resurrected as a slime! According to Crunchyroll, “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” has an official summary that reads, “Plunged into this new planet with the name Rimuru, he begins his journey to establish a world that is welcoming to all races.”

Miho Okasaki plays Rimuru Tempest, Ai Kakuma plays Albis, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youm Farmenas, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Mjurran, Yo Taichi plays Suphia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Shogo Taguchi, Tomoaki Maeno plays Veldora, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Ranga, Sho Nogami plays Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 47. On Tuesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.