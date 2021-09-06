Details and spoilers for ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 2, Episode 46 live stream.

In “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” Season 2, Episode 46, Rimuru Tempest eventually meets the villainous Clayman at Walpurgis. “Demon Lords’ Banquet Walpurgis” is the title of the new episode.

Rimuru is expecting to fight Clayman, but there are other demon lords at the feast as well. The synopsis for “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 46 has been announced on the official website.

Clayman believes he and Rimuru will face off in a one-on-one battle. Clayman may be inciting the brainwashed Milim to go for Rimuru, according to the spoilers. Shion, who is traveling with Rimuru to Walpurgis, is prepared to fight Clayman.

The previous episode covered two storylines: the one followed Shuna, Soei, and Hakurou as they dealt with Adalman, the Index Finger, and the second followed Rimuru as he arrived at the Demon Lords’ Banquet location, Walpurgis.

Shuna notified Hakurou and Soei of the presence of a number of deceased soldiers under Adalman’s command. She also indicated that they were unable to use Spatial Movement to flee and that the only way out was to fight Adalman.

The enemy’s Death Dragon appeared while Hakurou and Soei sought to take down Adalman.

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by an unknown assailant and reincarnated in a parallel universe. However, he is resurrected as a slime! According to Crunchyroll, “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” has an official summary that reads, “Plunged into this new planet with the name Rimuru, he begins his journey to establish a world that is welcoming to all races.”

Miho Okasaki plays Rimuru Tempest, Ai Kakuma plays Albis, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youm Farmenas, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Mjurran, Yo Taichi plays Suphia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Shogo Taguchi, Tomoaki Maeno plays Veldora, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Ranga, Sho Nogami plays Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 46. On Tuesday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.