Details And Spoilers For ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’ Episode 9 Live Stream.

In Episode 9 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” Souma will meet the three dukes.

The narrative and spoiler stills for Episode 9 have been released on the official website. Souma summons the three dukes to a meeting and issues an ultimatum. He asks them if they want to fight beside him or if they want to prepare for a conflict.

Excel Walter, one of the dukes, agrees to support Souma, but Georg Carmine and Castor Vargas, the other two, decide to fight back. What will Souma’s plan be in dealing with the rebellious dukes?

In Episode 9 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Country,” a neighboring kingdom, Amidonia, sends its forces further further to provoke Souma.

Souma had previously stated that their technological systems seemed weird to him due to the presence of magic in this realm.

He explained how the dragons’ brute force was employed to carry an iron vessel, and how the world evolved technology as it was required.

Later, while monitoring the building of a project, Souma and Liscia received an emergency message from Aisha’s father about a calamity in his village.

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 9 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.