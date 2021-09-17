Details And Spoilers For ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’ Episode 12 Live Stream.

In Episode 12 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” Souma and Gaius prepare for combat on the plains of Van.

The official website has provided the summary for Episode 12, which teases Souma taking unexpected actions.

He’ll be moving his men to the front of Amidonia’s capital, Van. Meanwhile, Gaius sends instructions to his soldiers to defend Amidona from the enemy forces.

Souma and his comrades confronted Vargas in the final episode of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” who was aware of Souma’s knowledge of the underground tunnels.

Vargas and Souma confronted each other, and the former indicated that Tolman was unrelated to the current scenario.

Vargas, on the other hand, had no intention of surrendering and pulled his sword to strike. Aisha stepped up and engaged Vargas.

Souma utilized Musashibo to stun Vargas and deflect his punches during the bout. Liscia appeared at that point and froze Vargas, while Aisha launched an attack.

Vargas conceded defeat and inquired of Liscia about Souma’s leadership qualities. Souma was good, Liscia assured him, and she wanted him to be king.

“After confronting Vargas in his castle, Souma and his entourage rush to Randel to reassemble the Forbidden Army. According to Funimation, the official synopsis of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Episode 11 reads, “A surprising fact about Georg is revealed by Glaive, leading to a dramatic turn of events with Gaius and his soldiers at Altomura.”

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 12 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.