Despite their toxic relationship, Francesca Farago reveals why she stayed with Harry Jowsey.

When Harry Jowsey of Too Hot To Handle proposed to co-star Francesca Farago with a Ring Pop during the show’s reunion in April 2020, viewers assumed the couple was serious about their romance and planned to be together for years. Unfortunately, their relationship ended a month later. Farago has been candid about her connection with Jowsey since then, admitting that it wasn’t all it seemed.

The reality actress opened up about her poisonous relationship with her ex-boyfriend in a recent interview, revealing the realistic reason she persisted in a relationship with him despite their rocky dynamic.

Francesca Farago acknowledges that she overlooked Harry Jowsey’s flaws.

There was an instant connection between Farago and Jowsey when they first met on the series premiere of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle.

It was evident early on in the season that the two had deep feelings for each other. By the final episode, Jowsey and Farago were head over heels in love and looked determined to keep their relationship going after the show ended.

Despite staying together for a few months after their appearance on the hit dating show, the couple called it quits in June 2020.

‘Too Hot to Handle’: Francesca Farago Says There’s ‘a Lot of Bad Blood’ Between Her and Harry Jowsey

Following their breakup, Jowsey and Farago stopped speaking to each other. However, in June 2021, they sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Mexico.

Although many were convinced the two were back together, Farago shut down these rumors by calling the Australian native “a piece of sh*t” on the Domenick Nati Show.

After seeing his true colors, Farago realized that she was just physically attracted to Jowsey, and recently revealed that that’s one of the reasons she stayed in a relationship with him for so long.

“We basically officially broke up for… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.