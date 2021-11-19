Despite their rekindled romance, Jennifer Lopez is unsure about marrying her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

After three divorces, Jennifer Lopez spoke open about whether she still sees herself marrying again.

Last year, Lopez, 52, was planning to marry Alex Rodriguez. Due of the pandemic, they postponed their wedding and eventually called off their engagement in April. After her breakup with Rodriguez, she restarted her affair with Ben Affleck.

Lopez was asked about the potential of marrying again now that she’s back with her former fiancé, Affleck, on Hoda Kotb’s “Today” show on Thursday. Lopez isn’t sure, but she’s not closing her doors just yet, claiming to believe in happy endings.

According to Us Weekly, Lopez remarked regarding getting married again, “I don’t know.” “Yes, I suppose. You know me, I’ve always been a romantic…. Without a doubt, I still believe in happily ever after.” Lopez has had three marriages. From 1997 to 1998, she was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Lopez and Anthony have twin daughters, Max and Emme, who are 13 years old. From 2002 to 2004, the “Hustlers” actress was engaged to Affleck, and more recently to Rodriguez, from 2019 until 2021.

Lopez stars in the romantic comedy “Marry Me,” in which her character bears striking resemblances to herself. She plays Kat Valdez, a celebrity who has been married several times and is about to marry her boyfriend (Maluma), but she caught him cheating. Kat is heartbroken when she spots a man (Owen Wilson) in the audience holding a placard that says “Marry Me,” and she immediately marries him.

“I just don’t think about such things if you can’t laugh at yourself and just accept it as it comes,” Lopez said. “I have the impression that I am a normal human being. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs. I’ve made blunders. I’m incredibly proud of where I’ve gotten in my life, of who I’ve become as a person, a mother, and an actor, as well as an artist. Yes, that’s fine; everyone understands.” Even if Lopez isn’t sure if she’ll marry again, there’s no denying that she’s content with Affleck. They were even seen in Los Angeles earlier this month, piling on the PDA as she was set to board a private plane at Van Nuys Airport.

"They're madly in love," a source said.