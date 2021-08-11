Despite the lack of mention, Kate Middleton might still join Meghan Markle’s 40×40 initiative, according to one expert.

Even if she hasn’t officially acknowledged Meghan Markle’s latest project, Kate Middleton could still support it in the future, according to a royal analyst.

When the Duchess of Sussex turned 40 last week, she announced her 4040 campaign, in which she will ask 40 of her celebrity friends to volunteer 40 minutes of their time to mentor women who are reentering the workforce. Middleton’s name is not on the list of confirmed participants.

According to royal writer Mikhaila Friel, the Duchess of Cambridge’s silence on the effort could be due to a variety of factors, including scheduling issues and Kensington Palace’s permission process.

“I don’t think that was a planned move,” Friel said of Duchess Kate in an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday. “There could be a reason she didn’t put her name down officially, but I don’t think it implies she won’t be participating in some way.”

Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry’s cousin, was also not on the official list of participants, according to Friel, but she expressed her support for Markle by posting about the campaign on her Instagram Story. Middleton, according to the royal expert, might do the same even if she does not officially join the project.

Friel continued, “Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie actually stated on her Instagram that she was supporting the campaign.” “And while Kate’s name was not mentioned in the original press release, it’s possible that she will demonstrate support in her own way later.”

When Markle was still a working royal, the two duchesses were pitted against each other in the media. Following the Sussexes’ March encounter with Oprah Winfrey, an unnamed insider informed Us Weekly in July that Markle and Middleton have put their disagreements aside.

“Tensions between Meghan and Kate have eased,” the source said, adding that the royal mother of three also gave Markle a present when she and Prince Harry delivered their first child, Lili, in June.

The insider stated, “They’re in a better position and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet,” adding that the two duchesses have “connected through both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”

Meanwhile, Markle earlier stated on August 4 that she created the 40:40 program because she feels that “mentorship is one method to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.”

“For my 40th birthday, I’ve asked 40 people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.