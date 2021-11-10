Despite the deaths, Travis Scott partied with Drake after the Astroworld concert: reports.

Travis Scott allegedly went to a pub with fellow rapper Drake after performing at the Astroworld Festival in Texas last week, when a crowd surge killed eight people and injured hundreds more.

After performing with his surprise guest Drake in front of 50,000 fans at NRG Park on Friday, Scott proceeded straight to a Dave & Buster’s in the Houston area, according to TMZ.

According to anonymous individuals related to Scott, both Scott and Drake, whose true names are Jacques Bermon Webster II and Aubrey Drake Graham, were ignorant that eight concertgoers died and around 300 were injured after the festival’s audience pushed onto the venue’s stage during the former’s set.

“Travis didn’t realize the gravity of the situation when he arrived to the party,” a source said. “In terms of chronology, this is consistent with the fact that no one, including the police, had officially confirmed the gravity of the events that had occurred.”

When Scott was notified of the scenario, he promptly departed the after-party, which Drake had organized, according to TMZ sources.

In response to the incident, the 30-year-old rapper issued a statement and promised to cover the funeral expenses of the eight victims.

Scott also stated that all Astroworld Festival ticket holders will receive full refunds and that he will not be performing at the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Drake, for one, has published a statement in response to the fatalities at the music event.

“My heart breaks for the bereaved families and friends, as well as everyone else who is suffering. I will continue to pray for them all and will assist them in any manner I am able. May God’s blessings be upon you all “He expressed himself on Instagram.

High school students John Hilgert and Brianna Rodriguez, university students Jacob E. Jurinek, Franco Patino, and Alex Acosta, as well as Madison Dubiski, Rudy Pea, and Danish Baig were among those who died. They were between the ages of 14 and 27.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the two musicians as a result of the incident. Live Nation, the concert promoter, has also been sued for allegedly failing to take appropriate safety precautions.

The Houston Police Department is leading a criminal investigation into the tragic surge, with FBI support. According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a new “independent and objective” investigation may be undertaken.

