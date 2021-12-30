Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Savannah Guthrie’s husband plans to throw her a birthday party.

Despite the rise of COVID-19 instances in New York, Savannah Guthrie’s husband Michael Feldman will throw his wife a birthday party this week, according to a report.

The co-anchor of the “Today” show turned 50 on Monday, and her husband has invited a number of their loved ones and coworkers to a big birthday party for Guthrie on Friday, according to Page Six.

“Does anyone else think it’s hypocritical given that she’s often bragging about how COVID-free she is on the news?” an alleged insider “who got wind of” the slam told the outlet.

According to an unidentified person close to Guthrie, the pair is going “above and beyond” to protect the safety of their guests and the venue’s staff. They reportedly invited 60 people, including family members, close friends, and several of her “Today” show colleagues.

“One of the main reasons they’re doing it now is because her entire family has been with her throughout the holidays,” the insider stated.

Another insider told Page Six that Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Jenna Bush-Hager are among the confirmed guests. According to reports, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin were also invited, although their attendance has yet to be confirmed.

According to the article, the celebration would be hosted at the Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Rhinebeck, New York. Feldman is said to have booked out the entire facility to ensure that only the guests would be present at the occasion.

According to the insider, the hotel has 39 rooms, and leasing the entire facility would help regulate the environment.

“They’re carefully following CDC instructions and their own medical experts’ suggestions,” the source stated. “All visitors and employees must be completely vaccinated and boosted, and everyone — even hotel employees — will be tested by a service before being allowed to enter the hotel.” Before entering the inn, guests will be subjected to a series of fast exams. According to reports, PCR tests are also available.

The state has warned residents not to organize large gatherings during the holidays, but no official prohibition has been issued.

Meanwhile, the CDC continues to advise individuals to avoid large gatherings and events.

Although Guthrie was aware of the celebration, she was not involved in its organization, according to a source close to her.

“She isn’t aware of a lot of the details,” the source stated.

Guthrie disclosed on Monday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.