Despite the Conservatorship Suspension, Britney Spears’ father wants her to pay his legal fees.

Jamie Spears may no longer be in charge of his daughter’s inheritance, but that hasn’t stopped him from filing a petition demanding that Britney Spears pay his $1,200-per-hour lawyers.

According to Variety, Spears’ father filed a 27-page document in court last week asking for “confirmation, authorization, and direction” for his daughter’s estate to pay the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship.

The conservatorship lasted around 13 years, during which time the “Gimme More” singer had to pay both her father’s and her own legal bills while fighting to dissolve the arrangement.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is required to guarantee that the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to resume control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” according to the petition.

Spears’ father, who had been in charge of the conservatorship since 2008, was suspended by a judge in September 2021 after his daughter accused him of “conservatorship abuse.”

“It would be against public policy if Jamie’s years of effort to protect his daughter… resulted in him going bankrupt and ruin pursuing bogus accusations,” the filing stated. “No one would want to be a conservator if a conservatee could force a conservator to incur large legal fees fighting baseless claims.” The petition claims that “Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity,” and that his role was “certified and approved” by the court at every step.

However, there have been several reports of Britney being subjected to emotional abuse and breach of privacy while under conservatorship over the years.

“Mr. Spears collected many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s hard work and hard-earned money,” the 40-year-old singer’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart said in a statement to Page Six on Monday.

“The conservatorship was terminated, and Mr. Spears was shamefully suspended.”

In the circumstances, his petition is not only legally ineffective, but it is also an outrage.

Britney has already spoken publicly about the anguish her father has given her, and this simply adds to it. "This is not what a loving father does for his daughter," Rosengart says.