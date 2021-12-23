Despite the band’s hectic schedules, BTS’ Jin reveals the secret to avoiding burnout.

Kim Seok-Jin, the oldest member of BTS, believes it is critical for musicians to keep passion even when their schedules are demanding. While seriousness and commitment are required each time they record a new song or produce a music video, the singer/songwriter says he always attempts to lighten the mood at work with jokes to avoid burnout.

“I believe that having pleasure is one of the factors that allows me to work without becoming exhausted… When there’s a serious atmosphere, I despise it. I often try to lighten the mood when people are overly serious “According to Koreaboo, Jin told Vogue Korea. In January, the magazine will publish a special edition with a cover feature about the legendary septet.

Since its inception in 2013, BTS has been one of the busiest bands in the world, producing one new song after another. While other bands may have peaked or disbanded by this point, BTS continues to soar to new heights on the worldwide stage.

As interesting as their work is, Jin says it lacks clear limits and frequently overlaps with their personal time. In Season 2 of “In The Soop,” for example, the group’s agency recently awarded them newly constructed villas in the middle of an unidentified region. While the septet had no formal itinerary during their visit, their everyday activities were filmed and broadcast to their fans around the world.

Jin stated that he makes every effort to ensure that everyone at work has a good time.

“When a serious person and a humorous person converse, one of them usually caves in. Normally, the topic devolves into something serious, but not with me. When one of our employees is being very serious, I try to crack a joke. If someone is taking themselves too seriously and I sense we won’t get along, I simply avoid them as quickly as possible “He told Vogue Korea about it.

“Of course, I am serious about my career…

I can’t tell you when I’m being serious or not. Except when I’m on stage, I spend 80 to 90% of my time joking “Jin said, “There’s a lot of stuff around.”

On Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, the 29-year-old “Dynamite” singer is currently the most successful solo artist.

“Super Tuna,” his solo album, is now at No. 14 on the charts. Two weeks earlier, it was ranked at No. 12. As a member of the septet, he has appeared on the chart five times. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.