Despite rave reviews, Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ fails to make a big box office debut.

Despite positive reviews for Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana, “Spencer” underperformed during its opening weekend in terms of ticket sales.

Despite running in 996 theaters, Neon’s “Spencer” only made $2.149 million in its three-day opening weekend at the box office. According to official figures obtained by Deadline, the film grossed $783,110 on Friday, $780,697 on Saturday, and $585,522 on Sunday.

Stewart’s film, which focussed on Diana’s disastrous days at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate when her marriage to Prince Charles disintegrated, failed to connect in a market that does not support specialty and independent films, according to the entertainment news site.

According to The Wrap, the data indicate that “Spencer” and other specialized films will face an uphill battle to reclaim that older audience in time for the holiday season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a lukewarm response during its debut weekend in theaters, “Spencer” is expected to have a long run at the box office as awards hype grows. After all, the film has received positive reviews from reviewers and is one of the titles rumored to win prizes during the awards season.

Stewart’s portrayal of the late monarch got a three-minute standing ovation from the audience when the film opened at the Venice Film Festival in September. The film also garnered a lot of interest online, with many commentators predicting that the actress will win her first Oscar for the picture on Twitter.

At the time, writer and editor Stephanie Guerilus tweeted, “Future Oscar winner Kristen Stewart seems so easygoing and carefree during the #Spencer press tour.”

“‘Spencer’ is a somber and intricate character study. A fantastic film, probably one of the finest of the year. Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana is the best you’ll see this year. Filmmaking, plot, and score are all outstanding. Kristen Stewart is a shoe-in for an Academy Award nomination. Scott Menzel, a film critic, tweeted, “#SpencerMovie.”

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British journalist and royal commentator, gave his blessing to the idea in August, telling Us Weekly that the late Princess of Wales would have appreciated a film about her.

"I believe she would be glad that her memory is kept alive for so many people, and that it is done in such a compassionate and thoughtful manner."