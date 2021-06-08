Despite quitting the show, Lisa Vanderpump explains why she still talks about it.

Lisa Vanderpump is one of the most well-known Real Housewives of Beverly Hills characters. After season 9, the Baywatch Nights alum decided she’d had enough of the turmoil and departed the show. Vanderpump has been accused of leaking things to the press about the puppy-gate issue by her co-stars. Despite her departure from the program, Vanderpump is best recognized for her role as a housewife and continues to talk about it. The entrepreneur has now revealed why she is still making waves after fleeing a reality show.

If Lisa Vanderpump left ‘RHOBH,’ why does she still talk about it?

Despite the fact that Vanderpump exited RHOBH on a negative note, her legendary reputation on the show will live on. From the outset, Vanderpump embodied the show’s hallmarks of class, refinement, and opulence. Although the show has gone on, some fans believe the restaurant owner has not totally moved on.

“Housewives?” you might ask. “I had to quit because it had gotten to the point where it was too negative for me,” Vanderpump stated in a Twitter interview. “My brother had recently died at the time, and I was looking for happiness in my life, and it wasn’t a good moment for me at all. To avoid being the target of gang ups once more, I simply said, ‘OK,’ and walked away.”

When a fan viewed the interview, they asked why she continues to talk about the housewives when she is no longer a part of the franchise.

Vanderpump responded, “I’m asked about it,” to a fan’s suggestion that she shut down the reporters.

Another fan explained that Vanderpump was merely answering the reporter’s question, to which the reality star replied, “Exactly, wish they wouldn’t.”

What’s new with Lisa Vanderpump?

Vanderpump will next be seen in her new Peacock series, where she will appear in… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.