Despite Kim Kardashian’s reunion, Kanye West is still interested in dating Irina Shayk, according to reports.

Over the weekend, the “Get Em High” rapper and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star reconnected in San Francisco for a family outing. They dropped by the Asian Art Museum, and despite Kardashian and West’s divorce, they appeared to be a loving family.

Many people have speculated about West’s relationship with Shayk as a result of the family sighting. When they were photographed in Provence, France, on his birthday last month, they fueled dating rumors. According to a source close to him, he is still a big fan of the Russian model.

“They’re still in touch, and he’s seen her a couple of times,” a source told E! News. “He wants to date her and spend more time with her.”

His children are also a top priority for the Grammy winner. North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are his four children with Kardashian.

Another unidentified source stated, “Everyone seemed to get along wonderfully between Kim and Kanye.” “They were there for the kids since the museum is very family friendly, and this exhibit brings out the youthful awe in all of us. They were kind, thankful, and had a terrific time, according to all accounts!”

Kardashian is said to have given West the space he required. When he felt ready, the “Gold Digger” singer reached out to her, and the two have since reconnected.

“She understands the value of family time and wants the kids to have a positive relationship with Kanye, so she’ll go to any length to make it happen,” the person continued.

Meanwhile, Shayk was recently seen with Jason Sudeikis, laughing and hugging him. They appeared to be having a good time in images obtained by Page Six after a meal with a bunch of their friends. It was only a pleasant rendezvous, according to the outlet, but Bradley Cooper’s ex is already single after her whirlwind romance with West. According to a source, they were apparently “cooling down” because she just likes West as a friend.

“She likes him as a friend but isn’t interested in dating him. She doesn’t want the press to think they’re dating, which would have happened if she showed up [in Paris with him], according to an unnamed source.