Despite Kim Kardashian’s request to be legally single, Kanye West isn’t giving up on marriage.

According to a source, Kanye West isn’t giving up without a fight when it comes to his marriage to Kim Kardashian, despite the fact that she has stated that she is more than ready to move on.

Kardashian, 41, requested to be proclaimed legally single last week as she and West, 44, — who now goes as Ye — continue to iron out child custody and property issues in their pending divorce.

Kardashian’s filing, according to an unnamed source close to the Yeezy entrepreneur, would not deter him from attempting to reclaim her.

Family and marriage are “essential” to West, according to the source, and the rapper is a “family man at heart [whose]love and commitment” to his ex and children “will never alter.”

“He isn’t about to give up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children, and he isn’t about to give up on her “According to the source. “They’ll always support one other, whether they’re husband and wife or not. Her recent petition, or any filing for that matter, does not guarantee he would give up his effort to reclaim her.” Early this year, Kardashian and West called it quits. After nearly seven years of marriage and four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum filed for divorce in February.

On Friday, the founder of Skims filed court filings demanding that she be proclaimed legally unmarried. Kardashian also wanted the restoration of her maiden name.

Kardashian declared in court documents obtained by E! News that no counseling or reconciliation efforts will be able to bring her and her estranged husband back together.

“Irreconcilable differences have resulted in the marriage’s irreversible disintegration, and there is no hope of restoring the marriage through counseling or other measures,” according to Kardashian’s filing. “Maintaining [Kim] and [Yetechnical ]’s married status serves no beneficial purpose, and there is no reason to keep the legal connection going.” In the documents, Kardashian claims that her ex-husband and his lawyers have “been non-responsive” to her attempts to “bring this issue ahead to a swift and amicable resolution.” She also told the court that she is willing to accept “any terms” to become legally single.

West’s frequent public appeals to reconcile with Kardashian led to her filing.

In November, the Grammy-winning rapper stated on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” that she was still his wife and that he had yet to get divorce papers.

