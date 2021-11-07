Despite Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ comments, Kim Kardashian has no plans to reconcile with him, according to reports.

According to a source, Kim Kardashian has no plans to reconcile with her estranged husband Kanye West, even if he wants them to stay married.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. When he appeared on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” on Thursday, the “Gold Digger” rapper, now known as Ye, referred to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum as his “wife” and expressed that he still wants them “to be together.”

A source close to Kardashian told E! News that West “is still holding out hope and wishes they could possibly work it out.” According to the insider, the originator of Skims has already given up on them.

“At this moment, there’s no hope of reconciliation,” the source stated.

According to a second source, Kardashian “isn’t surprised” by West’s remarks.

“She understands he has sentiments and isn’t afraid to express them,” the second insider stated. “Kanye has made it plain that he does not want to divorce her and that she should rethink.” The 41-year-old reality star, on the other hand, had “worked for a long, long time” to make their marriage work and had “hit her breaking point,” according to the insider. “Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind,” the source continued, “but she isn’t interested in getting back together.”

Because there was “no paperwork,” West argued that Kardashian is still his wife during his appearance on “Drink Champs.” The rapper also expressed his displeasure with Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” speech, in which she joked about terminating her marriage to West due to his “personality.” “Because they just wanted to get that bar off, ‘SNL’ made my wife say ‘I divorced him.’ We’re not even divorced, and I’ve never seen the documents “West asserted. “To me, that’s not a joke. My children wish for their parents to remain together. I’d like for us to be together.” North, 8, and Chicago, 3, are West and Kardashian’s daughters, while Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, are West and Kardashian’s sons.

Kardashian was recently linked to Pete Davidson of “SNL.” When they were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Los Angeles, California, they fuelled dating rumors. They also went out to supper two nights in a row in New York City this week.

A source informed Us Weekly that Kardashian’s friends are supportive of a possible romance between her and Davidson. They did, however, allegedly remind her. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.