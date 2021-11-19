Despite Kanye West’s desire to keep their marriage together, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are now officially dating.

According to a rumor, Kim Kardashian is thrilled with Pete Davidson and the two are officially dating.

After being caught holding hands on a roller coaster ride in late October, the 41-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star ignited a romance with the 27-year-old comedian. Following the romantic encounter, Kardashian and Davidson went on more dates. The couple is now officially dating, according to Page Six.

Us Weekly spoke with another unnamed insider about the new pair. According to a source, when she’s with the “King of Staten Island” star, the Skims creator is visibly thrilled.

“When Kim is with Pete, she lights up,” a source told the site. “Their chemistry is out of this world, and it’s only getting better with each passing day.” Several internet users thought Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship was strange because she appeared to be out of his league. The reality star, however, was drawn in by his humorous abilities, according to the publication.

“No one can recall seeing her grin and laugh as much around a guy,” the source continued. “He has this uncanny capacity to capture Kim’s whole attention and make her laugh out loud with his brilliantly dry sense of humour. He’s incredibly down to earth and humble, which she adores.” Their “special synergy,” according to the insider, is something she hasn’t seen with anybody else. According to the source, Kardashian and Davidson have a “deep bond.” “He gives her butterflies and makes her giggle, which is more than she can say for most people,” the source claimed.

The “Saturday Night Live” star celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday with Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and Public Enemy hypeman Flavor Flav. On Instagram, the latter posted images of them.

While Kardashian is content with Davidson, Kanye West has indicated interest in keeping their marriage together. Yeezy creator Kanye West repeatedly referred to Kardashian as “my wife” during an appearance on Revolt TV’s ” Drink Champs ” earlier this month. He also stated that he and their children share similar goals for their family.

“My children wish for their parents to remain together. I’d like for us to be together, “West, who is now known as Ye, spoke forward.

However, the “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out and about with 22-year-old signed model and Instagram star Vinetria only days after he stated it. “They’ve been hooking up for a long now,” a source informed Page Six.